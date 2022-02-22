City poised to pay another $5M for deadly 2019 Kakaako crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city is poised to pay another $5 million to settle a lawsuit over a deadly 2019 crash in Kakaako. That’s on top of the $10 million already paid out from a separate lawsuit.

The latest settlement will go to the families of two pedestrians who were killed that night as well as two others who are seriously injured.

The family of Dr. Travis Lau received a $10 million settlement approved by the City Council last year. The latest lawsuit was filed on behalf of the families of victims Casimir Pokorny and Reiko Ikeda. They’re joined by Lianna McCurdy and Daniel Verdarame, who were injured.

A city council committee already approved the settlement and will go to the full council on Wednesday for final approval.

“That prevents further litigation cost and the risk of a very very large award that could come from a Hawaii jury if this case went to trial,” said Doug Chin.

The former city managing director says the settlement helps the city avoid the possibility of a much larger payout. For the victims, the settlement brings resolution.

As to how both sides are able to come up with the dollar amount, Chin says part of that is determined by future earnings lost and settlements from other crashes.

“What are other cases where a car accident is happening in Hawaii that leads to the death of certain individuals? What is that pain and suffering?” said Chin.

The lawsuit claims that the HPD officer did not follow protocols when he was in pursuit of the truck that crashed. KHON2 obtained HPD bodycam video of two officers at the scene talking about the crash.

“At no time was there any pursuit or whatever when you turn lights…my lights were not on, strobe lights were not on. You know how they’re going to look for that,” said one officer.

“Yeah that’s why I said they’re going…that’s why I said they’re going to try get me on this one because if there’s video and stuff,” said another officer.

HPD says the officer has been discharged pending the outcome of a grievance hearing. The truck driver pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in prison last year.