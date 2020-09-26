City opens protected bike lane on Pensacola Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s newest bike lane on Pensacola Street is now open.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The new protected bike lane is open in both mauka and makai directions on the Diamond Head side of Pensacola Street, between Wilder Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard. It also connects to the King Street bike lane.

The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announced the opening on Sept. 25, a month later then the project was scheduled to be completed after undergoing striping.

About 30 street parking stalls were removed in order to accommodate the bike lane, and some travel lanes were either removed or relocated.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell says that this bike lane will be a great addition to the community.

“We’re really excited. It’s about getting people out of their cars. It’s about getting people in the sun. It’s about having people be healthy.” Honolulu Mayor kirk Caldwell

Honolulu’s first protected bike lane was installed in 2014 on King Street, improving visibility for bicyclists and pedestrians, removing bicyclists from riding on sidewalks and increasing awareness for motor vehicle drivers.

There has been a 50% reduction in pedestrian-vehicle collisions since the King Street bike lane was installed. A second protected bike lane was opened on South Street in 2017.

The DTS is currently constructing a protected bike lane on Ward Avenue.

To learn more about the City’s plans for future projects, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2