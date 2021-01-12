City council urges state to keep Dillingham Airfield open

WAIALUA,Hawaii (KHON2) — The city council is urging the state to keep Dillingham Airfield open.

The council’s transportation committee passed a resolution calling on the Department of Transportation to work with area lawmakers, business partners, the U.S. Army and other federal agencies to keep the airfield open calling it a valuable asset for the north shore community.

“It’s more important than ever to keep resources that provide revenues to our local businesses and provide opportunities for our up and coming young adults to have opportunities in the aviation and other sectors,” said councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

The state plans to transition management of Dillingham Airfield back to the U.S. Army by June 30.

The transfer was supposed to take place last year but the state granted a one year extension to allow tenants to relocate to another location.