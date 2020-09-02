City Council schedules meetings to discuss potential affordable housing project in Kailua

The Honolulu City Council will be meeting on three separate dates in September to discuss a proposed affordable housing project in Kailua.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council will be meeting on three separate dates in September to discuss a proposed affordable housing project in Kailua.

On Sept. 1, Honolulu City Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson announced that three public hearings will take place regarding Kawanui Affordable Apartments, a proposed 201H project by local developer Ahe Group.

The Council has 45 days to take action, otherwise the project will automatically be approved per Hawaii Revised Statutes 201H-38.

Kawanui Affordable Apartments is proposed to be built on one-acre of land on the intersection of Oneawa and Kawainui streets in Kailua.

The proposal contains two buildings, a three-story and four-story, that will have a total of 73 one and two-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from approximately $521 to $1,412.

According to Ahe Group, the rent limits will remain in place for 61 years.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Meeting #1: Informational Hearing (Public Testimony Accepted)

Zoning, Housing, and Planning Committee

Date: Sept. 8, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: Honolulu Hale

Meeting #2 Decision Making (No Public Testimony)

Zoning, Housing and Planning Comittee

Date: Sept. 17, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: Honolulu Hale

Meeting #3: Final Vote (Public Testimony Accepted)

City Council Meeting

Date: Sept. 23, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Honolulu Hale

Due to Mayor Kirk Cladwell’s latest Emergency Order, the council is not accepting in-person testimony.

Instead, the public is encouraged to submit their testimony online here. Written testimony may be faxed to 768-3827.

Written testimonies, including the testifier’s address, e-mail address and phone number, will be made available to the public on the City Council’s pilot website and the City’s legacy DocuShare Website.

Written testimony will not be accepted in-person at any of the meetings.

