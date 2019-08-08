City Council resolution proposes to dissolve HART board and transfer its duties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A hearing was held today on a City Council resolution, to dissolve the HART board and transfer its duties to the Department of Transportation Services.

The City Council believes that transferring HART’s duties will save the public money.

According to HART Board Chair Damien Kim, HART’s CEO Andrew Robbins has spoken to the FTA after Anderson introduced the resolution. But according to Kim, he was not aware of the conversation between the FTA and Robbins until after it had happened.

“I can tell you this Council wasn’t alerted at all,” said Anderson. “That is unacceptable. That’s part of the reason why this resolution was introduced. Again, there’s the disconnect.”

If approved, the question will be placed on the 2020 General Election for the voters to decide.