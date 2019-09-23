Childbirth on freeway was almost perfect delivery says family

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kapolei woman delivers her sixth child on the freeway! The childbirth took an unexpected turn of events. But with the aid of 911 and some shoelaces, the family welcomed a healthy baby boy. They were heading to Castle Medical Center when it happened.

These roadside childbirth deliveries are rare, but emergency officials train for them. Now the family wants to thank everyone who helped during a crucial time. The bundle of joy is only a couple of days old and already has a story to tell.

“I just told my husband he had to pull over to the side of the road and call 911 because the baby is coming,” said Anela Mahoe.

Born in the family van on the side of the H3 freeway, little Kaniela Mahoe couldn’t wait.

“This one was probably the quickest. He just flew out,” laughed Mahoe.

“I caught him and he was slippery but I wiped him off and got him clean. We put him in my wife’s clothes,” said Mahoe’s husband Chad. “For me, it was a privilege and honor to be able to deliver my son.”

Helping him every step of the way was the voice of an EMS dispatcher. They even got creative and used shoelaces to tie the umbilical cord.

“So the fact that I had somebody to walk me through and she had a calm voice, that really helped us out,” said Chad. “There was even a part where I was supposed to tie off the umbilical cord and luckily we had one of my son’s old football shoes.”

In a statement, EMS officials congratulate the Mahoe ohana. A spokeswoman said the paramedic dispatcher spoke very highly of the couple and how they did an incredible job to make sure their baby boy came into the world safely.

“I know that happens where there’s a breach or the cord might be wrapped around the baby’s neck so really I thank God that none of those situations occurred and it was almost like it was a perfect delivery,” said Chad. “Thank you for the 911 dispatcher who helped me walk through the process. I couldn’t have done it without you.”