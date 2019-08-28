Chief Justice appoints Jeffrey Hawk as District Court Judge

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has appointed Jeffrey Hawk to the District Court of the Third Circuit. Hawk has been serving as a Big Island per diem (part-time) District Family Court judge for the past year, and previously served in the same capacity in the District Family Court on Oahu.

Hawk has an extensive criminal law background, having tried 95 criminal jury trial cases. He has been a sole proprietor of a criminal law practice in the Volcano area since 2017, and previously handled criminal cases on Oahu for 13 years with the firm of Hawk, Sing & Ignacio.

Hawk is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1997. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California at Berkeley.

The Chief Justice appoints District Court judges from a list of not less than six nominees submitted by the Judicial Selection Commission. If confirmed by the State Senate, Hawk will serve a term of six years.