Chace Numata, Detroit Tigers minor league pitcher from Pearl City, dies after skateboarding accident

Chace Numata, a catcher for the Detroit Tigers’ Double-A affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves, died in an Erie hospital this morning from injuries he sustained in a skateboarding accident, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The Pearl City native was 27.

Numata was taken to a hospital early Friday morning after police found him on the ground bleeding from a head wound in what was reported to be a skateboarding accident. 

He was selected in the 14th round of the 2010 MLB draft by the Philadelphia Phillies and signed a minor league deal with the Tigers in November. 

