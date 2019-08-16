Central East Maui advances to next round of 2019 Little League World Series

Central East Maui advanced to the next round of the 2019 Little League World Series after taking down Louisiana 5-2 today in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team representing Wailuku went down early 1-0 in the first inning but stormed back, jumping out to a 4-1 lead.

Hawaii extended the lead to 5-2 in the fifth inning before closing out the victory at the top of the sixth, recording three outs with the bases loaded.

Maui will take on the winner of Oregon vs. New Jersey in the next round on Sunday, August 18th at 8 a.m. HST.