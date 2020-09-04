Census Bureau sending out 16 million additional questionnaires to low-responding areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you haven’t filled out your census survey, you might get another reminder in the mail.

The U.S. Census bureau is mailing out more than 16 million additional questionnaires to low-responding areas.

The final mailing began to arrive in homes on Aug. 22, and all questionnaires are expected to arrive by Sept. 15.

Only non-responsive households that have already received a questionnaire in the mail are eligible to fill out the additional forms that are currently being sent out.

Hawaii has among the nation’s lower self-response rates, with 61.8% of recipients responding on their own. The national self-response average is 65.2%.

However, Hawaii is ranked as the 5th-highest state for completions by census-takers having to personally follow up with households. If you already filled out a questionnaire and happen to receive a duplicate, disregard it.

You can also respond online here or by phone at 1-800-923-8282. Online submissions will be accepted until Sept. 30.

The Census Bureau will accept all paper questionnaires postmarked by Sept. 30 and received at the Paper Data Capture facilities no later than Oct. 7

