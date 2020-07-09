Cause under investigation for a two-story house fire on the Big Island

PAHOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii County firefighters extinguished a two-story house fire that happened on Wednesday, July 8, at 9:04 a.m.

The fire department responded with 10 units and 16 personnel.

When firefighters arrived at the scene Wednesday morning, HFD officials reported that responders found the second floor of the two-story home fully engulfed in fire. This is located at 15-2768 Opae Street in Hawaiian Shores.

Firefighters reported that no one was at the scene. It was also noted that the first floor of the structure was boarded-up with plywood.

HELCO power lines were also connected to the structure but was later determined by HELCO that it was disconnected at the street power pole.

No injuries as the fire was extinguished at 10:30 a.m.

Nearby residences were not exposed to the fire and the heat.

The scene was left to the Hawaii County Police Department and the HFD fire inspector to determine cause. The fire prompted a road closure, which detoured traffic to Opakapaka Street.

Fire officials say that $28,000 was saved and that there was $140,000 in damages.

The house had apparently been built in 1988.

