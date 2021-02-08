Catalytic converter stolen off of van used for homeless outreach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s important, expensive, and it’s increasingly targeted by thieves. We’re talking about catalytic converters. An organization that helps people in need has been targeted.

We’re told their catalytic converter was probably stolen sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. This is the second time in two months that the van has been a target of vandals.

The RV is used for the Hawaii H.O.M.E. Project which provides free medical care to Oahu’s homeless population. It’s an organization affiliated with the UH Medical School so med students help run five to six clinics a week.

“When we were going to take out the RV for our Thursday evening clinic, our volunteers noticed that the RV just wasn’t sounding correct, “said Hawaii H.O.M.E. Project Executive Director Dr. Jill Omori. “It was just really loud. That’s when we felt something was wrong.”

Dr. Omori tells us last month somebody broke the window and took a few items. She says most of their funds for supplies are through grants and grassroots fundraising. The budget is tight, and she says these unexpected expenses make it really difficult.

“Then it takes away from, you know, being able to provide more services and our vaccines and things like that,” said Dr. Omori. “So, you know, it really does hurt the population that we’re trying to help.”

State lawmakers are considering a proposal that would crackdown on catalytic converter thefts.

“As you know, there’s been a hundreds of thefts all across Hawaii relating to catalytic converters,” said Rep. Jackson Sayama. “So it’s a really big issue for those families who really do depend on their cars to get their kids to school, or drive to work, or even grocery shopping.”

Dr. Omori tells us until they can fix the RV, they’re hoping to use their passenger van. They’re also possibly looking into parking off-site in a secure location.

“Before last week, I didn’t really even know what a catalytic converter was,” said Dr. Omori. “You know, how important it was and how expensive it was. I’ve become acutely aware of how big a problem it is.”

Honolulu Police say no arrests have been made yet for this latest theft case. If you would like to help the Hawaii H.O.M.E. Project, click here.