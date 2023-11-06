HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii will soon take center stage for Cirque Du Soleil’s first-ever permanent show on the islands!

The production will debut at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel in 2024.

“There is just so much beauty and awe and stories. Even watching the hula today, I didn’t know there was so much storytelling in all the movements. It’s almost like sign language,” stated Neil Dorward, Cirque du Soleil CO-Creator and Director.

The production is eager to show the world Hawaii isn’t just an island paradise, but a culture rich in diversity.

“At the moment, we’re in creation, so we’re really pulling some stories from myths, legends, the history of Hawaii,” said Dorward.

Cirque Du Soleil is also expected to create hundreds of jobs for locals through production.

“We are looking for the dancers, to see if they can bring life to these old stories, through different kinds of hula, traditional and modern,” said Choreographer Hiwa Vaughan.

But the agency isn’t just looking for talent.

They’re wanting someone who can also spotlight the passion of aloha spirit.

“I’ve watched the Cirque Du Soleil show myself, and to be on the other side of that, giving an audience the same feeling and to do it here in Hawaii– my hometown– it’s a dream come true,” stated Moanikeala Silva, an auditioner for a role.

Open call auditions will be held from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Aloha DanceSport Center for anyone who missed application deadlines.