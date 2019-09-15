Car veers off of bridge in Kaneohe, owner is nowhere to be found

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A car was reported to have gone off a bridge on William Henry Road just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

But according to the Honolulu Fire Department, there was no one to be found inside.

The Honolulu Police Department and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the report.

Officials waited for a tow truck to take the car, which was lodged between a wall and a tree.

They were concerned that the car may have leaked into the water but said it was prevented with a containment system that was put into place.