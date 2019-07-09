Car tracking app helps local couple locate stolen car

A Makakilo couple is crediting an app for helping them find their stolen car.

The couple says they used car app U-Connect to find their truck, and they were able to find it six hours after they installed the app.

“I just ran downstairs told my wife, ‘I found my truck, get in the car right now.’ So we got in the car,” said Alan Lee.

The found the car on Farrington Highway in Waianae, 15 miles from their home. They immediately called police, who pulled over the stolen vehicle.

U-Connect is one of many apps that can be found at the Apple Store or Google Play Store that is able to connect to newer model cars. However, it only works with Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Brand vehicles. Newer vehicles of this type come with the ability to use the service.

It gives users the ability to not only track their vehicle, but also lock and unlock doors and turn on lights and alarms.

Lee says even though there is a monthly fee to use the service, he’s using it from now on.

“It gives me a little bit more peace of mind, control over situations,” said Lee.

But cyber safety and security advocate Chris Duque says you shouldn’t always rely on this technology.

They may lose their phone and fail to lock the phone when it got lost or stolen,” said Duque. “If its unlocked, they have access to all the apps and programs, and that leads to them having access to their vehicle.”

Duque says there are many apps out there that can help you secure and locate your car, you just need to research what each one does and how it may benefit your certain vehicle.

He says if you do invest in an app to protect and locate your car, you should make sure you do these three things.

The first is make sure the app has a password or pin number to access it, so that your information is secured.

Next, make sure you thoroughly read the manual of how the app works and the features it provides.

Finally, make sure you’re able to turn off features of the app that you don’t want to use, such as controlling the locks in your vehicle..