State wants residents to imagine a day without water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Can you imagine a day without water? That’s exactly what the Board of Water Supply (BWS) is asking people to do.

BWS is partnering with various city and state agencies to host a virtual event aimed at educating residents about the importance of water in their lives and to raise awareness about the need to invest in water infrastructure.

Honolulu Departments of Environmental Services, Office of Climate Change, Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife and University of Hawaii’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources are expected to be in attendance.

The Kauai and Maui county water departments sat they also plan to participate.

The virtual informational meeting will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m.

BWS says it also intends to share how the department works to deliver safe, dependable, and affordable water to residents across Oahu. It will also offer tips on how to minimize water waste to help lead a more sustainable lifestyle.

