California man rescued off of Koki Beach in Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 37-year-old California man was recused off of Koki Beach on Maui around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the man was swept off into the surf by a riptide.

When responders arrived on scene, they found that a 25-year-old man swam a rescue tube to the victim. The victim supported himself with the tube until rescuers arrived.

Two firefighters did the final assist of the victim to shore, where medics assessed the victim’s condition.

According to EMS, the victim is in good condition and refused transport to Clinic and Advanced Care.