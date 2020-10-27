Caldwell asks HART to find alternate funding plan, believes shortfall more than HART’s estimate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Caldwell has asked the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit to look for alternate funding sources. This comes after the City withdrew Public Private Partnership talks to fund the civic center portion of the project and are no longer open to those discussions.
Caldwell believes the funding shortfall on the Honolulu Rail Project is more than what HART has estimated and he has called for an independent cost estimate of the project.
