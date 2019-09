Board of Water Supply (BWS) is repairing a leak on an 8-inch main at 1214 N. School St., between Aupuni and Pohaku Sts.

The leak is in the Ewa-bound right lane. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes.

Currently, all customers continue to have water. However, this may change once the repair crew determines their course of action to fix this pipe.

Further updates will be shared as repair progresses.