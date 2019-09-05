BWS crews are responding to Pearl City water main break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to an 8-inch water main break at 1507 Ho’ohulu Street in Pearl City.

The main break was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

36 customers are currently without water service.

A water wagon will be positioned near the site to provide customers with an alternate water source.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until repairs are complete.

This work is expected to last throughout the day.

