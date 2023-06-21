HONOLULU (KHON2) — Created about a year ago “Gate-ki” is a company involved and dedicated in all things music.

From production, and artist development and management, to event booking and getting in the recording studio.

Gate-ki hopes to be a one stop shop with an emphasis on keeping it local.

“Working with different venues on different islands and putting our local artists within those venues and corporate events so that they can perform” said Quinn Miyashiro. “And we’re focusing a lot more now in the studio side with recorded music; so, the people all over the world can enjoy the artists that we work with.”

Miyashiro and her partner say the other goal of the company is to fill a void they first saw when breaking into the music business themselves some twenty years ago.

“Whether it was booking for a decent amount so that you can make a living off of playing music live,” explained Miyashiro. “Or even having support in the studio especially other women supporting other women The whole roster that we currently have is female right now with all women.”

“So, it’s nice to be in studio with all women or maybe we didn’t have that support in our past,” added Miyashiro. “Building this whole community of people that we enjoy working with”.

“I think the main thing I love about what we do as far as the music industry, as we really hold artists to a higher standard” said Jenn Wright, who goes by the stage name “JROQ”. “Artists that are trying to elevate themselves and artists that are always growing and always doing it.”

Although they’re helping to make beautiful music now, Miyashiro and Wright describe the last twenty years as a wild ride. First coming from 9-to-5 jobs and then covid, which brought every musical act to a screeching halt.

The primary goal now is to see more Hawaii people play music outside of the islands and sharing other genres other than just Hawaiian music.

Something newly crowned American Idol Iam Tongi is helping with.

“I always hope the door opens. Anytime we have some talent here of the islands and were so talented every single type of art whether it’s sculpture or music,” said Wright. “I’m so happy for him. I’m happy for everybody connected who gets to share something out there”.

And looking down the road Miyashiro said the future of Gate-ki is simply being able give artists a chance to perform, make a living and hopefully remain in the islands.

“I really loved Iam mentioning and his first performance that he was priced out of paradise,” said Wright. “That’s a real thing for us that are born, and raised here out of this land, and not able to stay here.”

“So, it’s a big thing for us to share this art that everybody around the world, whether in an elevator, listening to music at a local restaurant or at a concert you paid tickets for everybody’s consuming is it constantly if we’re doing that consume,” said Wright.