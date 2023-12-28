HONOLULU (KHON2) — A business that we featured five years ago has a new location but carries over the same experience as the original shop.

For Charles Asselbye, also known as Local Joe, making a cup of coffee is so much more than making a cup of coffee–for him, it all begins with the beans combined with his experience as a master craftsman.

“I got into this business about 30 years ago and I kind of slowly learned the ins and outs of the coffee business. Not that I know it all but I feel like itʻs running through my veins,” said Asselbye.

Spicy to chocolaty to floral bouquet. Every bean is like a different grade that eventually becomes a fine wine.

“What I do is, Iʻm the roastmaster. I go out and source my beans. So, I select the highest quality beans and then sample roast it. Try to see what flavor profile each bean from different regions have and then from there, I roast them,” he said. “The hardest part is actually not roasting but itʻs the blending. Thatʻs where the skill comes in.”

When you come to Local Joe, itʻs an experience, where you get to be the creator.

His specialized printer can print any photo or message you want.

“Weʻve had proposals, breakups, birthdays. The whole gamut,” Asselbye said of the printer.

This second Local Joe is part of a community only steps away from a train station, the UH West Oahu campus and a brand new and growing community.

“Weʻre out in Kapolei, in the Element apartments,” he said, “Itʻs been great. The community has been very supportive.”

Ask Asselbye about his secret to success and heʻll tell you itʻs that sense of community.

“Customers would walk into the store and I practically know every customersʻ name. They happen to actually be my friends now, right. So, itʻs that friendship and just creating that community and that friendship and just try to give people what they want. One cup at a time.”