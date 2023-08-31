HONOLULU (KHON2) — When it comes to pizza it’s hard to eat just one slice and when it comes to J. Dolan’s pizza well it seems just one store wasn’t enough.

The location may be different but the pizza and the love that goes into every pie remains the same.

Located in the Kuono Marketplace across Kahala Mall, the newest J. Dolan’s location offers everything the Chinatown location offers, and more.

“This one is much more family. It’s a lot more kids and families coming down which is great. Downtown is more business folks, so we kind of get the best of both worlds,” said Danny Dolan, J. Dolan’s.

Opening at the tail end of the pandemic, the Kahala location featured the same east coast style pizza and wings that diners enjoyed down town for the last 15 years. And while challenging, the pandemic also remains a source of pride for Dolan.

“We were able to keep everybody working, and insured and employed,” said Dolan. “And that was my goal. The takeout has become so much bigger and it’s still carried on.”

Post pandemic, Dolan, like so many other restauranteurs said supply chain issues and inflation continue to be a challenge.

But he prefers to focus on the positive. And of course, with college football underway and the NFL about to kick off — does anything go together any better than pizza in football?

“Pizza goes along with everything,” said Dolan. “But there will be a spike in certain in the games are on. It’ll be fun.”

And aside from the best and freshest ingredients he said the secret to J. Dolan’s success is simple.

“It’s the pizza and my staff. Both have to be excellent and they are,” said Dolan.

And when it comes to the future Dolan said he sees no need to think about what might be down the road.

“I’m not looking that far I’m enjoying we were at,” said Dolan. “I’m happy my wife’s happy and the staffs happy. Right now, we’re just gonna enjoy what we have.”

And part of what he has is generosity. During the pandemic he delivered hundreds of pizza’s to front line workers. The focus now, is what he and his team can do for Lahaina — home to one of his employees who lost his family home to the flames.

“This is going to be a long term thing,” said Dolan. “Right now we don’t know what to do. But we’re in it for the long term for Lahaina that’s for sure.”