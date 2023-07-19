HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ask owner Kun Hang Liang what his favorite dish is and he’ll tell you pretty much everything. Not surprising since he’s the one in the kitchen.

He said cooking has been his passion since the first day he arrived in the islands decades ago. A passion he developed for one simple reason.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“I like [to] eat. Eating is my favorite That’s it” said Kun.

Kun said he got his start working at a Chinese restaurant when he first arrived here in the islands.

“When I came to Hawaii, the easiest thing is to learn Chinese,” said Kun. “From waiter and busboy, it was simple, like easy”.

Easy, maybe. But he wanted more. And after meeting his wife at one of his jobs, they eventually shared a dream of owning their own restaurant.

A place where they could share and serve up their food and friendship.

“This is a brand new restaurant” said Kun’s wife and co-owner Karen Tam. “We opened in mid-March. We’re still trying to build her clientele”.

Prior to opening up in the new location at 111 North King Street, they owned another restaurant in Chinatown but decided it was too small.

The new restaurant seats well over 100 people. It’s big enough to host large party’s and banquets. For Kun, it’s the perfect place to explore both his passions. The food he cooks and the people he serves.

“My husband has a great passion for the restaurant business,” said Tam. “When he first came to Hawaii, waiter was his first job. He was working in a lot of old, big restaurants. All of them has been closed down already, but his passion is always there”.

Of course, like most post pandemic business owners, it hasn’t been easy. This new restaurant has only been open for a few months, leaving them to rebuild their clientele yet again.

“Yes, it’s very challenging” said Tam. “We have to fight for expensive food the labor shortage, a lot of different things, a lot of different things; but I just kind of stuck it out here to help him be successful.”

“Lots of fun” said Kun. “Because everything, every single day is different. The customers, the food and mostly the customers”.

And moving forward, they said their secret to success comes naturally. By using the single ingredient that no amount of money can buy.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We cook with heart,” revealed Kun. “That’s our secret to success, along with good service, comfortable environment, authentic food and good customers.”