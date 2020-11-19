Creating cool and productive spaces, business owner shares story of hard work

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Stephan Edwards loves nothing more than cool spaces and teamwork. Comfort, creativity and collaboration is exactly what his business is all about.

The second generation family business, Systemcenter, has a 44-year history in Hawaii.

“We do commercial interiors for offices in institutional places like hotels, hospitals and schools and universities,” said owner Edwards. “My dad was working for a mainland company and ended up getting let go and started his own business.”

Edwards says his parents asked him to join the company when he was just 19-years-old. That was more than 30 years ago. Initially, he says he wasn’t really sure if he wanted to be a part of the company, though Edwards admits he was always fascinated by it.

“It was pretty cool. We were starting these high density storage systems. Doing a lot of military museums and hospitals applications, just really cool applications. So I thought I would give it a shot.”

At the time, Edwards says there were just a handful of employees. His parents, grandma and a couple of other helpers were among the bunch. From there, he says the company kept growing. What started as five employees became more than 40 employees now.

“We’re international. Doing work in Japan, Korea, Guam, the West Coast to the mainland so it’s grown quite a bit,” Edwards said proudly.

And while the business has grown, it hasn’t been without challenge.

“We just keep working and remain focused. And my dad always told me when you focus on having integrity, you work hard, you be a good person, you do what your customers expect, you’ll have success,” he said.

The latest challenge for the company has been the coronavirus pandemic. But with challenge also comes opportunity.

“We’re in this together with everybody else and we’re experiencing the same thing,” Edwards said. We’ve been pretty fortunate in that, prior to this, we have a good amount of people that work remotely and we’ve already been set up with technology. So it really just allowed us to just move right in and continue doing what we’ve always done,” Edwards explained.

Moving forward, the owner says the secret to success is remembering what his dad always told him about hard work, integrity and taking care of not only his customers, but his employees.

“(The) team and the culture of our company has always been very important to me and important to my mom and dad,” Edwards shared. “And we feel (that when) you get good people on the team, you could all work together. We could persevere through the challenges that come up. I am getting back to doing what our customers expect: Good solutions. That’s going out, putting in, providing good solutions and getting the job done.”