HONOLULU (KHON2) — Known as the grandfather of Hawaii fashion, Nakeʻu Awai was not only Hawaii’s first Native Hawaiian designer but he was also the first to use native flora to create what’s now widely known as Hawaiian prints. Not bad for a guy who started off as a Broadway dancer.

“Well, you’ve been doing it out for 50 years; so, I guess you did something right? Well, I enjoy doing what I was doing” said Nakeʻu Awai. “Whatever I got involved with, I enjoy doing”.

Nakeʻu initially teamed up with another designer who wanted to create high-end fashion.

“But I wanted to do clothing fashion for the locals. That’s why I moved to Kalihi and stayed in the Waikiki area,” explained Nakeʻu.

Forty-seven years later. Nakeʻu can be found in the same Kalihi store, designing and remaining true to what he believes is authentic and vintage Hawaiian wear. Or what he also likes to call legacy wear that can last a lifetime

“We have people that have had my garments for years, and they pass them on the family. And they still have them because they come back, And they say this: ‘I’ve had it for over 40 years’.” said Nakeʻu.

And that, he said, is his greatest source of pride along with knowing everything he’s put out for the past 47 years is designed and manufactured right in the heart of Kalihi.

“I think it’s good to keep it here because sometimes it can get lost, if it goes somewhere else,” said Nakeʻu.

In celebration of 50 years, the company recently launched their new gold label floral print jeans, marking another original for the long time designer.

“It’s something I thought I would never do, but I’m glad I’ve done it,” said Nakeʻu.

KHON2 asked, “And are you happy the way they came out?”

“Oh yeah,” said Nakeʻu. “Because they’re like regular denim and jeans and the fabric is that solid. And the women are enjoying them”.

Nake’u said his only real concern over the years was finding someone to follow in his footsteps. Someone he now has in his godson Keane.

“He wasn’t into fashion, but he’s got a good mind and gets along well with local people. And because he’s young, everybody to him is auntie; and they will respond to that, too.”

“I am definitely interested in making sure that his legacy of the company continues” said Keane Akao, the Company’s COO. “We have introduced new fabrics as well as new construction methods that are actually elevating the overall aloha wear industry; so, we’re very happy to do that”.

And while he’s done almost everything in the fashion world, Nakeʻu said he’s always looking for something new. And that he said is his key to success.

“Always not being afraid to try something new. You have to do. You have to try it to see if it’s gonna work. You have to test it to see if it’s going to sell,” concluded Nakeʻu.