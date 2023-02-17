HONOLULU (KHON2) — From playing rugby in South Africa to serving up sushi and sashimi in Honolulu.

It’s been quite a ride for Craig Mitchell.

Located in a nondescript building not far from the airport, Mitch’s Fish Market and Sushi Bar is an unlikely success story.

Even more unlikely is the journey the restaurant’s owner, Craig Mitchell, took from his home in South Africa, before deciding Honolulu’s airport would be his final destination.

Mitch’s Fish Market and Sushi Bar Owner, Craig Mitchell said, “Then I chance to go to Wales, and just playing rugby and ended up in Oregon, Eugene, and work my way down to Dallas, and then ended up in Hawaii in December of 84.”

Once he finally established his roots here on Oahu, Mitchell initially got started in the import, and export business.

“Our main business is important wholesale. So we import fresh seafood and wholesale it to distributors. And they supply the hotels and restaurants,” said Mitchell.

His next step was relocating mom and dad here from South Africa. Then opening the restaurant to keep the family busy.

“We opened the sushi bar, which started just with 15 chairs. And slowly we’ve expanded. Yeah, it’s been terrific. We’ve had a lot of support and good fun,” explained Mitchell.

Fast forward to today and Mitch’s is one of the most popular sushi restaurants in the state. A popular spot for everyone from dignitaries to sports stars, even random news people.

“You have the golf room? Yeah we get a lot of golf guests coming around,” said Mitchell.

Mitch’s has also become a gathering place for his golf buddies and some of his most prized golf memorabilia.

“You got the Masters on one side and Chevy Chase on the other what’s the big deal I have to have is pretty big. Yeah but Nick Price is my favorite. South African, yeah so yeah he’s a good friend here,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said, “I told them they should only eat the cheap stuff but you know they’ve been piling it in.”

Mitchell’s passion for golf is only surpassed by his passion for serving up some of the best and freshest seafood on the islands.

“Yeah, like I say we have the well we import our own fish fishes. You know doesn’t even be a day old by the time we serve it. And we keep it simple, the quality’s always good, and now servings up pretty big. And it’s a BYOB so that really really helps,” explained Mitchell.

He said his recipe for success is simple.

“Wake up early every morning work hard and have good staff. You know most staff is what keeps us all together we’ve all worked together for a long time and yeah, you got to reward them when they doing well,” he said.

Looking forward he said he’ll continue to focus on what he’s always focused on.

Keeping it simple, keeping it fresh, keeping it fun.