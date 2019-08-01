Burn-outs lead to meet-up ban

You see them at shopping centers all over — gatherings of car clubs — displaying their gleaming metal toys for all to enjoy.

One Oahu shopping center has recently banned all such gatherings — because of ongoing problems with some car enthusiasts.

Scot Shimamura, a director of the Aloha Mustang & Shelby Club of Hawaii describes his club. “The Mustang club is an eating club with a car disorder.”

Most gatherings of car clubs at shopping centers are calm, quiet events to show off their pride and joy.

Shimamura says, “As far as getting a car show together, there are other clubs out there, like East End Hot Rods, BleiznFX that they do get permission in advance, way far in advance with the shopping centers and they do have their ground rules, things like ‘no burning out, revving motors, and basically just be a good neighbor’.”

However, a May 31st meet-up at Waikele Center — announced by a visiting mainland lifestyle brand — wound up getting every gathering there banned.

Tricked-out, compact cars did loud, smoky burnouts in the parking lot that look and sound — like this.

Later, a different car club asked to gather at Waikele, but was told no. A statement from Waikele’s property manager said in part:

“After cleaning up the constant mess left behind in the parking lot, breaking up fights, repairing the landscaping, trying to get the “burn out” tire marks off the asphalt, and not to mention the disrespect shown to our security staff, we have had enough.”

Shimamura says there aren’t that many places for car enthusiasts to gather.

“They’re getting harder to find and primarily it’s because you have to have an organization that is well put together to have the ground rules and then have a track record.”

He says bad behavior reflects on the whole car community — but that most of the car cruisers out there are responsible.