Brush fire prompts partial closure of Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brush fire prompted the partial closure of Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa on May 28.
According to the Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division, the highway has been closed in both directions from Kamananui to Whitmore due to a brush fire.
No injuries has yet been reported and officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
