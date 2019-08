HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brush fire broke out on Iroquois Access Road on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The Honolulu Fire Dept. says that they responded to the call at 6:24 p.m. and later arrived on the scene two minutes later. A total of five units and 15 personnel responded.

The fire has burned about an acre so far, and is an acre away from homes.

The article will be updated when more information is made available.