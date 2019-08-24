Broken bulb-outs in Chinatown to be replaced with steel bollards

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Some bulb-out delineators along Pauahi Street are bent or broken. They were installed about two years ago, but many of them now need to be replaced.

Residents say the broken delineators pose a big problem.

“It’s dangerous because if vehicles drive by, they can hit that, and it could damage their tires. If pedestrians cross the street, they could trip and fall on that, especially at nighttime when its really dark, people cant really see,” said Sheila Nolasco, who works in Chinatown.

The City and County of Honolulu said its currently taking a look at how many need to be fixed.

“These are a little bit of an old standard for us. So, we’re probably going to do some other materials just to do some temporary repairs,” said City and County of Honolulu Complete Streets Coordinator Renee Espiau.

She said it will take about one to two months to fix the delineators, but they will be gone by next year.

“We are planning to replace the bulb-outs with some permanent, more aesthetic and sturdier materials next year. So, we’ll have some nice metal bollards,” said Espiau.

Last year, something similar was installed in Las Vegas with the intention of protecting pedestrians on the strip.

Espiau said even though the delineators in Chinatown not as sturdy, the bulb-outs have been working.

“We certainly have experienced lower crash rates so we are improving safety out here, and now we’re interested in making the installations more permanent,” said Espiau.

Some people think the steel delineators in Chinatown would be a good idea.

“If they put in steel poles, I think it will be safer because people have to drive slower,” said Vivian Nguyen.

Others say they’ve already seen how the bulb-outs work and think they should be removed altogether.

“They’re worried about hitting the boulders, so they not concentrating on the road… They’re not watching that pedestrian are crossing in front of them or behind them.” said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, Chinatown Business and Community Association President.

The steel bollards will be installed on Pauahi Street crossing Mauka Kea, Smith and Nuuanu Streets. There’s no word yet on how much the bollards as well as installation will cost.

The City and County of Honolulu also noted that there are no plans to add additional bulb-outs in Chinatown, only to improve the ones already there.