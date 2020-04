HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flowers by Kona Scent and C&C Tropicals have partnered up to put a little light on Mother’s Day.

Customers can get premade arrangements and live plants shipped directly to the front door via UPS and FedEx.

Working collectively with flower and foliage growers from the Big Island, the companies have a large selection of orchids, protea, heliconia, anthuriums, and ginger to name a few.

To see a peek at their offerings, visit https://candctropicals.com/.