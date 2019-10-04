HONOLULU (KHON2) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Joining in studio is Dr. Kathleen Mah from the Queen’s Medical Center.
Dr. Mah discusses how common is breast cancer among men, how many new cases there are in a year, and how they can get tested.
- Breast cancer in men is rare, but here’s why you should screen for it anyway
- Father of Beyonce diagnosed with breast cancer
- Pond in Halemaumau Crater now the size of a football field
- City removes damaged excavator after someone set it on fire in May
- Crews respond to eight-inch water main break in Kaneohe