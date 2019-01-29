HONOLULU (KHON2) - Emergency personnel responded to a multiple pedestrian accident at Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamakee Street shortly after 6 pm.

At least three people are dead. Three more were transported to the hospital--two were in critical condition and one was in serious condition, according to sources.

The investigation is ongoing but the Honolulu Police Department say that they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Hawaiian Electric Company has also responded to the scene for a pole that was knocked down.

The incident initially began at Makaloa Street when the vehicle fled and crashed at Kamakee Street, sources said.

"That’s horrendous," said Hawaii Bicycling League's Co-Executive Director, Daniel Alexander. "I think this is the first time that I’ve ever known three pedestrians were killed at one time. I’m a little dumbstruck by hearing this. The main thing, our hearts and thoughts go out to everyone of the victims’ families this is just -- traffic violence whether someone is getting hurt or someone is getting killed, has no place in our society."

Ala Moana Boulevard westbound remains closed from Queen Street to Kamakee Street. Kamakee Street is also closed.

This story will be updated as details become available.