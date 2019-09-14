Body recovered along rocky shoreline in Koloa

KOLOA (KHON2) – Officials have recovered a body of a man discovered along the rocky shoreline near Allerton Garden in Koloa on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 12.

Police have preliminarily identified the man, however, an autopsy will be done to confirm his identity. Therefore, his name has not been released at this time.

On Thursday, police were notified of a missing 63-year-old man of Kōloa who was last seen at his residence around midnight Saturday, Sept. 7. According to a preliminary investigation, the man had gone fishing along the shoreline near Allerton Garden. When he did not return home by Wednesday, Sept. 11, his landlord reported him missing the next day.

Police initiated a land, sea, and air-based search, with assistance from the Kauai Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

At approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, Rescue 3 personnel aboard Air 1 spotted a man’s body on the rocks near the waterline about 100 yards past the Allerton Gate. They recovered the body from the area Thursday afternoon.

An autopsy is pending; however, foul play is not suspected in the cause of his death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

“We are deeply saddened by the circumstances of this individual’s death, and we extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” said Chief of Police Todd Raybuck. “Ocean conditions can be very unpredictable. We urge everyone to be cognizant of the dangers of fishing from shore, especially in isolated areas.”