Body found in Connecticut confirmed to be missing Kalihi woman

Connecticut authorities have found the body of a missing woman and has confirmed to be Perrie Mason of Kalihi. Mason disappeared earlier this month.

A body was found Wednesday night in Waterbury, Connecticut. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

According to court documents, her fiance Jason Watson told officers Mason was mad at him when she disappeared.

“The body is of Ms. Mason and our major crimes division is still actively investigating the case and going to be doing so for some time to come,” said LT. John Mennone of Meriden Police Department.

Watson is being held in jail on domestic violence charges and is considered the prime suspect in her death.