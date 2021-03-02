Body camera video of Rep. Sharon Har’s arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence released by Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The body camera video of Rep. Sharon Har’s arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence from Monday, Feb. 22 has been released by the Honolulu Police Department.

The video was released on Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Police said Har was allegedly going the wrong way on a one-way street when officers pulled her over. Police arrested her just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22.

She said, she had been battling an upper respiratory illness and was working late on Monday, Feb. 22, and decided to have a beer with dinner.

Rep. Sharon Har gave a tearful apology at the House Chamber on Wednesday, Feb. 24, days after she was arrested for driving under the influence.