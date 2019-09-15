Boat found aground near Makapuu Beach

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Hawaii State representatives responded to the grounded 41-foot recreational sailing vessel Kuuliealoha II near Makapuu Beach, Saturday.

There is currently no observed sheen or pollution impact at this time. Coast Guard pollution responders have assessed the scene and continue to monitor the situation.

At the time of the grounding, there was reportedly 20 gallons of diesel fuel, one gallon of lube oil and two marine batteries aboard the vessel. The maximum fuel capacity for the sailing vessel is 200 gallons of diesel fuel.

The owner is working with the Hawaii State Division of Aquatic Resources, Hawaii Department of Health: Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response (HEER), Hawaii County Division of Boating and Recreation and a private salvor to remove the vessel.

At 11:38 p.m., Friday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Honolulu Fire Dispatch stating the Kuuliealoha II was aground near Makapuu Beach.

Three HFD units and 11 personnel responded to the call around 11 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu County Police Department first responders arrived on the scene a determined there were no injuries.

Coast Guard pollution responders were dispatched to assess the situation. Both fuel tanks aboard the vessel are missing because of the grounding. The vessel does not present a hazard to navigation.

The weather on-scene is reportedly winds of 17 mph and seas up to 3 feet.