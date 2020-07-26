Boat captain for shark adventure tour company prepares for Douglas at port

News
Posted: / Updated:

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A boat captain for a shark adventure tour company at Haleiwa Boat Harbor is concerned about the effects that Hurricane Douglas will have to Oahu. Here’s what he had to say about what he’s doing to prepare for the worst.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories