Board of Water Supply responding to water main break on Piikoi Street, temporarily open

All lanes on Piikoi Street are temproraily open.

The BWS responded to a reported water main break near 629 Piikoi St. by Makaloa St.

The 8-inch water main break started after 3 a.m.

The BWS has positioned two water wagons to provide an alternate source for affected customers. The first water wagon is located on 1218 Makaloa St. and the other is in the parking lot at 640 Sheridan St.

Initially there were 29 customers without water including the Moana Pacific Building.

As of 9:25p.m. there were eight apartment buildings and businesses without water.