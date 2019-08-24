Black Pot Beach Park comfort station construction set to begin Aug. 29

HANALEI (KHON2) – The Department of Parks and Recreation is announcing that construction for the Black Pot Beach Park comfort station is set to begin on Aug. 29 through the month of November, weather permitting.

“We thank the public for your patience, as construction for this $1.6 million project is set to begin,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. “Mahalo to the North Shore community for your engagement, input, and feedback on this project after the previous comfort station was destroyed by the April 2018 flood.”

The project was designed, permitted, and will be constructed under an emergency proclamation requested by the County of Kaua‘i’s Department of Public Works Building Division.

Yamasato Higa Architecture and Planning, Inc. is the project’s architect, while Shioi Construction is the project’s contractor.

Anyone with questions may contact Doug Haigh at 241-4849 or dhaigh@kauai.gov.