Bite Squad Holding Job Fair in Honolulu October 1

The on-demand food delivery service Bite Squad is holding a job fair to hire additional delivery drivers in the city.

The hiring event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 1, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm and from 3:00-5:00 pm at the Honolulu Bite Squad office, located at 1722 Kalakaua Avenue, Suite #100.

The popular food delivery service currently employs more than 500 delivery drivers in the city and is looking to hire more as it expands its Honolulu operation. Applicants are encouraged to bring new-hire documentation, including a valid driver’s license and proof of auto insurance. For more details, applicants can go to this information page.

“The rapid growth in the Honolulu area has brought about the need for this hiring event,” said Chris Ralston, Bite Squad Market Manager for Honolulu. “We are very excited to bring additional new job opportunities to the city.”

Bite Squad offers flexible schedules for its drivers and the average pay typically ranges from $16-$22 an hour. Daily pay and benefit options are available.