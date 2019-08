HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rates have increased for people wanting to rent a Biki.

Prices for the bikeshare program went up about a week ago.

A single, 30-minute-ride is now $4, up from $3.50.

For multiple trips up to 300 minutes, the rate is now $25, up from $20.

An extra $4.50 will be added for every 30 minutes over your original trip.

The bikeshare program also introduced a new discounted plan for low income residents.

$10 a month for an unlimited number of 30-minute rides.