Big Island police successfully resolve barricade situation

NANAWALE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 65-year-old Puna man was taken into police custody on Friday, Jan. 15, following a standoff that lasted nearly 24 hours and caused nearby residents to evacuate from the Nanawale Subdivision.

Officials say, Dean Hisao Jones, of Puna, barricaded himself in the residence of a former acquaintance during the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 14, after he allegedly discharged a firearm outside of a home on Plumeria Street.

Police confirmed Jones’ presence within the residence using an armored vehicle before negotiators attempted to get him to leave the building. He refused to exit the home, according to police.

The homeowner, a 53-year-old woman, eventually left the residence on her own and met with police detectives. Officials said, she was not injured during the event.

Jones left the residence around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, and was arrested without incident for numerous offenses.

Charges are pending while detectives continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Grant Todd at (808)-961-2381.