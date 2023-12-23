HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in his driveway in upper Puna on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident took place shortly after 2:15 p.m.

Witnesses told police a vehicle drove partially up the driveway, and as the victim went to see who it was, he was shot.

The victim was transported to Hilo Medical Emergency Room.

Police have no suspects or motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Poohina of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2385 or via email at Davic.Poohina@hawaiicounty.gov.