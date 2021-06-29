Big Island police call on public to help find 52-year-old missing man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are searching for a 52-year-old missing man after his family said they had not heard from him since late May.

Joseph Smithey is being described as being 6-foot tall and weighing approximately 160 to 170 pounds. He is Caucasian with red and gray hair, and has a tan complexion.

Smithey is known to frequent the Mountain View and Kurtistown areas. According to police, he is in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311, with attention to Officer Kyle Murray.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.