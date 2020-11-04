Big Island domestic violence offender sentenced for possessing ammunition

A Big Island judge sentenced a 38-year-old Hawaii Island man to four years in prison for possession of ammunition on Nov. 3 after he had previously been convicted for misdemeanor domestic violence.

The man has been identified as David Cordeiro, of Mountain View, Hawaii. Cordeiro will also spend three years under supervised release after his imprisonment.

Hawaii U.S. Attorney Kenji Price said on Sept. 1, 2018, Cordeiro fired approximately nine bullets into a stopped car in which two females were seated. One of the women was Cordeiro’s girlfriend, according to court documents.

Federal law prohibited Cordeiro from possessing firearms or ammunition due to a previous misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

Cordeiro had multiple prior convictions for domestic violence and abuse at the time of the Sept. 1 shooting, including an incident where he burned a female victim with the hot tip of a butane torch, and two separate incidents where he violently struck women while they held his infant child.

Each of Cordeiro’s convictions involved different female victims.

The case was investigated by the Hawaii County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

