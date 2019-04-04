Big Island businesses get a $2.5M tourism campaign boost

Some Big Island businesses are still reeling from the effects of the Kilauea Volcano eruption.

But they’re about to get a multi-million dollar boost to help bring visitors back to the island.

Officials call it one of the worst downturns in business. And those who are affected by it welcome every opportunity to bring more visitors back.

Kilauea Volcano’s latest eruption started in May last year, forcing residents to evacuate as lava destroyed more than 700 homes.

State lawmakers approved $60 million to help fix the infrastructure last week. And on Wednesday, some additional help for businesses with a $2.5 million campaign to promote tourism on the island.

“This is actually more of the defibrillator where we’re gonna jump start to get things rolling again, create the messaging give an opportunity for our island to kind of showcase and really rebrand itself,” said Ross Birch, Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau executive director.

Rebrand to remind visitors that there’s more to see than the volcano. The plan is to target travelers from Japan and the West Coast. And the campaign includes some old school tactics like driving from California to Washington State.

“We’re gonna take a tour bus, wrap it in scenery from Hawaii, start in San Diego. The sales team from the market will be on that bus, and they’ll be stopping at all the major travel agents,” said Chris Tatum, Hawaii Visitors Bureau CEO.

Business owners say bring it on!

“We have to boost the marketing, what choice do we have? We’re already behind,” said Kathy Clarke.

She runs a destination management company, bringing large groups of visitors to enjoy the different attractions on the Big Island.

She says her business went down about 40% during the eruption, which amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars. She says groups come regularly but it will take a strong campaign to bring them back. And her loss has a domino effect.

“Everybody else loses too, the zipline loses, the boat cruise loses, the transportation company loses, everybody lost that business,” said Clarke.

Tourism numbers were still declining in the first couple of months this year even though the eruption had stopped. Officials hope to reverse that with this campaign.