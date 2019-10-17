Bedmart to donate $100,000 of Tempur-Pedic mattresses to YWCA

HONOLULU (KHON2) — BedMart, Hawaii’s largest family-owned mattress retailer, announces its donation of 78 Tempur-Pedic mattresses with GBS Enterprise mattress protectors to local nonprofit YWCA (Young Women’s Christian Association), a local nonprofit focusing on empowering and supporting women on Oahu. Matson, a shipping company, assisted with the transportation of the product to Hawaii. This year, BedMart will donate close to $100,000 worth of product at their fall donation event.

On October 17, BedMart President Steven Stone alongside Steve Rusing, Senior VP of Sales at Tempur-Sealy will present the donation to YWCA at an event at the nonprofits’ facility with employees, partner representatives and other local supporters.

“We take great pride in helping people in the communities in which we do business,” says Stone. “Our goal is to focus our giving to help where the need is greatest. If we can help these women get a better night’s sleep, we know they can tackle the challenges of life rested and ready to go.”

YWCA focuses on creating opportunities for women to foster growth, leadership and power. The organization also works for social and racial justice in their communities. They offer transitional housing, family events, health and wellness programs and career development opportunities.

“This incredible offer was hard to believe initially – replacing the mattresses at YWCA Fernhurst Residence has been on our “to-do” list but something we have not been able to,” says Noriko Namiki, YWCA O’ahu CEO. “We believe having a good night sleep is one of the key factors to self-care that contributes to one’s overall well-being. These mattresses will provide a sense of comfort, safety and security to our residents at Fernhurst. We are so grateful to the thoughtful gifts from BedMart.”

BedMart is pleased to partner with this organization and contribute to furnish their transitional housing for women who complete the nonprofits’ furlough program post their release from prison.

The donation event will take place at: YWCA Fernhurst Residence, 1566 Wilder Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96822 at 9:30 AM.