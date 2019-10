Bank of Hawaii (BOH) opened its first branch kiosk. The four-teller kiosk, in Kahala Mall, is located between Longs Drugs and Macy’s and provides banking options for customers with accessible location and extended hours.

The kiosk will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Along with BOH’s temporary Waialae-Kahala Branch on the first floor of the Kahala Office Building, the kiosk offers additional banking services while the bank’s Waialae-Kahala Branch is being renovated.